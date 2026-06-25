Death Toll Rises Following Powerful Venezuelan Earthquakes

The death toll is rising in Venezuela after two powerful earthquakes struck the country on Wednesday (June 24). The quakes, with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, have claimed at least 164 lives and left nearly 1,000 people injured. Many remain trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings, and the numbers are expected to increase as rescue efforts continue.

The earthquakes hit near the city of Moron, causing widespread damage, particularly in the capital, Caracas. Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez declared a state of emergency and urged healthcare workers to assist the injured. The government has suspended classes nationwide and converted schools into emergency shelters.

According to Al Jazeera, the United States has pledged to send search and rescue teams and humanitarian supplies. President Donald Trump expressed readiness to assist Venezuela, stating, "We will be there for our new and great friends." Other countries, including El Salvador and Ecuador, have also offered aid.

The U.S. Geological Survey warned of potential high casualties due to the region's vulnerable infrastructure. The quakes occurred at shallow depths, exacerbating the damage. The epicenters were located in Yaracuy state, west of Caracas, but the tremors were felt across much of Venezuela and even in parts of Colombia and Brazil.

As the country grapples with the aftermath, international support continues to pour in. Time reports that Venezuela sits along the boundary between the Caribbean and South American tectonic plates, making it prone to such seismic activity. The government and emergency crews are working tirelessly to rescue those trapped and provide aid to affected communities.