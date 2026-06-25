Dustin Poirier Breaks Silence After Airport Arrest: See The Video

Dustin Poirier, a former UFC champion, was arrested on Sunday (June 21) at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on a public drunkenness charge. The 37-year-old was reportedly removed from a Delta Airlines flight, leading to a confrontation with airport employees and police officers. Body camera footage, released on Tuesday, shows Poirier using expletives and threatening to fight an officer before eventually calming down and giving a fist bump to the official.

Poirier was booked at 6:38 p.m. and released a few hours later. If convicted, he could face up to a year in jail or a fine of up to $1,000. Following the incident, Poirier took to Instagram to address his behavior, acknowledging his struggles with alcohol and the challenges of retiring from fighting.

"I’m at the point where I need some help," he posted. "Walking away from fighting hasn’t been easy on me, and alcohol isn’t the answer. It has ruined my father’s life, and I will not allow it to ruin mine. My family deserves me at 100%."

Poirier's arrest has drawn attention due to his status as one of the greatest lightweights in MMA history. He retired in 2025 after a final bout against Max Holloway.

The Atlanta Police Department confirmed the arrest, stating that Poirier's behavior necessitated additional units. Despite the incident, Poirier expressed a desire to focus on his well-being and take the necessary steps to improve his life.