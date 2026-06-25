Escaped Giraffe Proving Difficult To Find In Texas Hill Country

A giraffe named Gracie has been on the run in the Texas Hill Country for nearly two weeks, eluding search efforts. Gracie escaped from Cedar Hollow Ranch near Leakey, Texas, after wandering into an unfenced area. Despite the use of helicopters and drones, the search has been challenging due to the region's vast private lands and rugged terrain.

Gracie, who is 3 to 4 years old and stands 10-11 feet tall, was last seen on a game camera west of Leakey. Her owner, Vic Jones, mentioned that Gracie has rounded ears due to frostbite, which distinguishes her from other giraffes. The ranch is offering a $5,000 reward for her safe return.

NBC DFW reports that Gracie has only been at the ranch since May and is one of two giraffes on the property. The Texas Hill Country, known for its exotic captive animals, presents various challenges, including potential threats from predators like mountain lions and coyotes, as noted by KENS 5.

Chron reports that Gracie's escape is a first for the ranch, which has kept giraffes for over 30 years. The search continues, with hopes that a local resident or hunter will spot her on a trail camera. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Vic Jones or the Real County Sheriff's Office.