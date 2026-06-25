Final Round Of World Cup Group Play Matches Begin

The final round of the World Cup group stage began with intense matches on Wednesday (June 24). In Group B, Switzerland defeated Canada 2-1 in Vancouver, securing the top spot in their group. Meanwhile, Bosnia-Herzegovina triumphed over Qatar 3-1 in Seattle, likely setting up a Round of 32 clash with the United States.

In Group C, Brazil outplayed Scotland with a 3-0 victory in Miami, finishing ahead of Morocco on goal differential. Morocco also secured a win, beating Haiti 4-2 in Atlanta. Brazil and Morocco both advanced to the knockout stage, leaving Scotland's fate uncertain.

The evening concluded with thrilling matches in Group A. Mexico maintained their undefeated streak by defeating Czechia 3-0 in Mexico City. South Africa pulled off a surprising 1-0 victory over South Korea in Guadalupe, advancing to the knockout stage for the first time in their history.

South Korea now awaits results to determine if they can progress as one of the best third-place teams. The knockout stage promises more excitement as the tournament progresses.