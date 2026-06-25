Jenifer Lewis Opens Up About Past Sex Addiction In New Interview

Jenifer Lewis, the self-proclaimed "Mother of Black Hollywood," recently opened up about her past struggles with sex addiction, revealing she had slept with 63 men. During a candid conversation with Keke Palmer on her podcast, Lewis shared how she used intimacy as a coping mechanism for stress, pain, and trauma.

In the interview, Lewis expressed that she initially saw her actions as sexual freedom but later recognized it as an addiction. She explained, "Sex was the drug," highlighting how she used it to come down from the pressures of Hollywood. It wasn't until the HIV/AIDS epidemic that Lewis reevaluated her choices, realizing the impact of her actions on her well-being.

Despite the serious nature of the topic, Lewis maintained her characteristic humor and honesty, emphasizing the importance of self-awareness and growth. She stated, "I wish I had known my body was a temple," reflecting on her past with a sense of perspective rather than regret.

Lewis has been open about her mental health journey, including living with bipolar disorder and embracing therapy. Her memoir, "Walking in My Joy: In the No Judgment Zone," further explores these themes, encouraging others to seek help and reject the stigma surrounding mental illness and addiction.

Her conversation with Palmer was not just about the number of partners but about the lessons learned over time. Lewis hopes her story inspires others to prioritize self-care and personal growth.