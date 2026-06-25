Large Earthquakes Rock Venezuela

Two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela on Wednesday (June 24), causing widespread alarm and fears of significant casualties. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), a 7.2 magnitude quake hit near Caracas, followed by a 7.5 magnitude quake less than a minute later. The tremors were felt as far away as Colombia, leading to evacuations of residential and office buildings.

The epicenters of these earthquakes were located near the town of Mene Grande in Zulia state, approximately 600 kilometers west of Caracas. This area is crucial for Venezuela's oil industry, as it lies on Lake Maracaibo's eastern coast. The USGS reported that the earthquakes occurred at shallow depths, ranging from 7.8 to 14 kilometers, making them more powerful.

While there have been no immediate reports of casualties, damage assessments are underway. The Venezuelan government has activated its national risk management system to address the situation, with structural damage reported in some communities, including the Iglesia de Santa Bárbara in Zulia.

Venezuela, located near several fault lines caused by the interaction between the Caribbean and South American tectonic plates, has experienced major earthquakes in the past. The last significant quake occurred in 1997, resulting in 73 deaths in Cariaco, Sucre state.

As of now, the full extent of the damage remains unclear, and authorities continue to monitor the situation closely. Residents are urged to remain calm and follow safety protocols as aftershocks may occur.