Lionel Richie, 77, Abruptly Ends Concert After Feeling 'Dizzy' On Stage

Lionel Richie cut the opening night of his tour short after suffering a "dizzy" spell mid-performance.

The legendary musician took the stage at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Wednesday (June 24) for the first night of his co-headlining Sing A Song All Night Long Tour with Earth, Wind & Fire but had to end early after an unexpected health issue.

Nearly an hour into his performance, Richie was walking around the stage singing his 1986 hit "Dancing on the Ceiling" when he took a seat on a raised platform, per People and videos shared online. He finished out the song sitting down, something he told the crowd he'd never done for the track, before joking, "When you're feeling dizzy, sit your a-- down."

The American Idol judge kept the show going into the next song, "Three Times a Lady," sitting down at a piano for the performance; however, he then stepped away from the stage for an impromptu intermission. After about 15 minutes, he band members also left the stage and shortly after his saxophonist Dino Soldo returned to explain that Richie was feeling unwell and wouldn't continue the show.

Earth, Wind & Fire drummer John Paris told the Minnesota Star Tribune that Richie wasn't experiencing any symptoms or feeling ill prior to the show and that the singer was "a little dehydrated." The next stop of the tour is scheduled for Friday, June 26, in Chicago.