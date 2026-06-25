Powerful Earthquake Rattles Northern Japan

By iHeartRadio

June 25, 2026

JAPAN-EARTHQUAKE
Photo: YUICHI YAMAZAKI / AFP / Getty Images

A powerful earthquake struck northern Japan on Thursday (June 25), registering a magnitude of 6.9 off the coast of Kuji. The Japan Meteorological Agency initially recorded the quake at 6.9 but later upgraded it to 7.2. The quake's epicenter was located off the eastern coast of Iwate Prefecture, at a depth of about 50 kilometers (30 miles).

The tremors were felt throughout the region, including in Tokyo, during the morning rush hour. Bullet train services were disrupted as a precautionary measure. According to ABC7, at least four people sustained injuries, and minor damage was reported, such as groceries knocked off shelves. However, there were no immediate reports of significant structural damage.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi assured the public that the government's emergency team is prioritizing the safety of residents and is ready to conduct relief operations if necessary. She urged residents to remain cautious of potential aftershocks. Meanwhile, Yahoo News reported that children in Aomori Prefecture were safe, though some were frightened, leading to the cancellation of classes for the day.

Despite the strong tremors, no tsunami warnings were issued, and nuclear facilities, including the Fukushima Daiichi plant, reported no abnormalities. Japan, located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, is known for its seismic activity, accounting for about one-fifth of the world's earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater. The region has experienced several strong earthquakes in recent months, prompting heightened caution among residents.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices