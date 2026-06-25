Powerful Earthquake Rattles Northern Japan

A powerful earthquake struck northern Japan on Thursday (June 25), registering a magnitude of 6.9 off the coast of Kuji. The Japan Meteorological Agency initially recorded the quake at 6.9 but later upgraded it to 7.2. The quake's epicenter was located off the eastern coast of Iwate Prefecture, at a depth of about 50 kilometers (30 miles).

The tremors were felt throughout the region, including in Tokyo, during the morning rush hour. Bullet train services were disrupted as a precautionary measure. According to ABC7, at least four people sustained injuries, and minor damage was reported, such as groceries knocked off shelves. However, there were no immediate reports of significant structural damage.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi assured the public that the government's emergency team is prioritizing the safety of residents and is ready to conduct relief operations if necessary. She urged residents to remain cautious of potential aftershocks. Meanwhile, Yahoo News reported that children in Aomori Prefecture were safe, though some were frightened, leading to the cancellation of classes for the day.

Despite the strong tremors, no tsunami warnings were issued, and nuclear facilities, including the Fukushima Daiichi plant, reported no abnormalities. Japan, located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, is known for its seismic activity, accounting for about one-fifth of the world's earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater. The region has experienced several strong earthquakes in recent months, prompting heightened caution among residents.