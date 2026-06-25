Team USA Faces Turkey In World Cup On Thursday

Team USA is set to face Turkey in their final group-stage match of the FIFA World Cup on Thursday (June 25) in Inglewood, California. The United States, having already secured first place in Group D, aims to maintain its perfect record after victories against Paraguay and Australia.

A key focus for the team is the potential return of star player Christian Pulisic. Pulisic, who missed the match against Australia due to a calf injury, has been training with the team this week and is hopeful to play a part in the game. "I'm feeling good. I joined the team the last couple days and yes, I'm hoping to play a part tomorrow for sure," Pulisic said, as reported by Marco News. However, he is likely to be on a minute restriction if he plays.

USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino mentioned that they are still deciding whether Pulisic will start or come off the bench. The decision is crucial as the team prepares for the knockout rounds, which begin on July 1. Given that Turkey has already been eliminated, the game provides an opportunity for Pulisic to ease back into play without the pressure of a must-win scenario.

Despite the injury setback, Pulisic's spirits remain high, and he has been actively participating in training drills. His return is seen as a significant boost for the team as they aim for a deep run in the tournament. The match against Turkey will be broadcast in the United States on Fox and FS1, with Spanish coverage available on Telemundo and streaming on Peacock.