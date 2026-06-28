Johnson Says He Will Send Housing Bill To Trump Monday

House Speaker Mike Johnson announced that he will send a bipartisan housing bill to President Donald Trump on Monday (June 29). Johnson shared this update during an appearance on FOX's "Sunday Morning Futures." The legislation, designed to reduce regulatory barriers and facilitate home construction, passed both the House and Senate with significant support. However, President Trump canceled a planned signing ceremony last week.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated he would not sign the housing bill until the Save America Act is passed. This voting bill mandates photo ID for voting and proof of citizenship for voter registration. Trump emphasized the importance of election integrity and has urged Congress to prioritize this legislation. According to ABC News, Trump has called the passage of the Save America Act a "national emergency."

The housing bill's transmission to the White House will initiate a 10-day period for Trump to sign or veto it. If no action is taken, the bill will automatically become law. Johnson expressed confidence that the president will eventually sign the bill, despite the current impasse.

The Save America Act faces significant opposition from Democrats, who argue it could disenfranchise voters lacking the required documents. Senate Majority Leader John Thune has indicated that the bill lacks sufficient support to pass in the Senate, where Republicans hold a slim majority.

The legislative stalemate has led to a temporary halt in House proceedings, as some GOP members refuse to advance other bills until the Save America Act is addressed. Trump has urged Republicans to unify and avoid empowering Democrats by blocking legislative progress.

The House is expected to remain in session next week, with ongoing discussions about the Save America Act and potential strategies to advance it through Congress. Johnson remains optimistic about resolving the legislative gridlock and advancing both the housing bill and the Save America Act.