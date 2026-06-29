During A$AP Rocky's "Don't Be Dumb" tour stop in Los Angeles on Saturday (June 27), fans were treated to surprise performances by Tyler, The Creator and Danny Elfman. Held at the Kia Forum, the concert featured Tyler, The Creator joining Rocky on stage to perform their 2017 collaboration "Who Dat Boy" and Tyler's 2019 hit "EARFQUAKE."

Danny Elfman, known for his work on Rocky's latest album, joined the stage to perform "PUNK ROCKY" and "Sundress" with Rocky. The night marked another successful show on the tour, which promotes Rocky's first full-length release in eight years, "Don't Be Dumb."

Rocky's tour has been making waves with its star-studded performances and the release of his fourth studio album, which features collaborations with artists like Tyler, The Creator, and Danny Elfman. The album, praised for its evolved sound and lyrical depth, has become hip-hop's most pre-saved album on Spotify, with over 1 million pre-saves.

The tour continues to draw attention with its special guests and dynamic performances, making it a standout event this summer. Fans eagerly await more surprises as the tour progresses.