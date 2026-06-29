Amanda Batula Leaving ‘Summer House’ After 10 Seasons After Dating Scandal

By Sarah Tate

June 29, 2026

Photo: Getty Images

Amanda Batula will reportedly not return to Summer House for its 11th season.

TMZ reported on Monday (June 29) that sources claimed Batula is not expected to be included in the cast when production for the next season of the Bravo reality series begins production over the July 4 weekend. A source also told People that Batula, who made her debut on the show during its first season in 2017 and became a series regular the following season, will not appear in the season 11.

The news follows her controversial romance with fellow Summer House star West Wilson following the wrapping of season 10, a dating scandal which has been highly publicized and scrutinized for months. The pair confirmed they were dating in March 2026, two months after she and costar Kyle Cooke announced their split after four years of marriage. Wilson, who joined Summer House in season 8, also previously dated costar and Batula's former best friend Ciara Miller in 2023.

Batula's exit from the series comes days after Wilson's own, E! News reports. He confirmed his departure during a recent podcast appearance, admitting that he was not returning to the Hamptons and that "in their defense, I don't think it would have been a fun summer."

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