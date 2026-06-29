American Pride Reaches Lowest Point As Nation Nears 250th Birthday

American pride has dropped to its lowest level in 25 years, according to a new Gallup survey conducted in June as the United States prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary. Just 33 percent of U.S. adults say they are "extremely proud" to be American, while another 20 percent report being "very proud," bringing the combined total of high national pride to just over half of all adults. This marks a sharp decline from 2001, when 55 percent of Americans said they were "extremely proud" and national unity on this measure was much higher.

The Gallup poll, which interviewed 1,001 adults by phone across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., found that pride in being American has steadily fallen since the early 2000s. The drop has accelerated in recent years, with the latest figure representing an eight-point decrease from last year—one of the largest single-year declines recorded. The survey also reported that 22 percent of adults are "moderately proud," 15 percent are "only a little proud," and 9 percent are "not at all proud" to be American. The margin of error for the poll is plus or minus four percentage points. More details on the poll's methodology and historical trends can be found through the Gallup report.

A major driver of the decline is the widening political divide. The survey shows that 70 percent of Republicans call themselves "extremely proud" to be American, compared to 28 percent of independents and just 14 percent of Democrats—a record gap of 56 percentage points. This split has grown during President Donald Trump's second term, with Democrats' pride now at historic lows. According to The Hill, independents' and Democrats' pride levels are at new lows for their groups, while Republican pride, though slightly down from last year, remains much higher.

Generational and demographic divides are also clear. Pride levels are highest among adults aged 55 and older and among men, with 42 percent of men saying they are "extremely proud," compared to 26 percent of women. Younger adults and people of color report significantly lower levels of pride, with only 14 percent of Americans aged 18 to 34 and 20 percent of people of color expressing extreme pride. Additional analysis from Gallup's trend data shows younger generations and Democrats have experienced the steepest drops in national pride since 2001.

Despite declining feelings of pride, most Americans still say they believe in the American Dream and plan to mark the nation's anniversary with community gatherings and reflection. Displaying the American flag remains a common symbol of patriotism, with 43 percent saying they fly the flag outside their home—unchanged from 40 years ago, though down from 59 percent in 1991 after the Persian Gulf War.

As the country prepares for its 250th birthday, the Trump administration and organizations like Freedom 250 are hosting national events such as "The Great American State Fair" in Washington, D.C., aiming to bring Americans together. Still, the Gallup data suggests that bridging the gap in national pride may prove challenging as deep divides by party, age, gender, and race persist.