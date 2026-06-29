Boy George Opens Up About Surprising Legacy Of Culture Club’s Biggest Hit
By Will Mendelson
June 29, 2026
Boy George got candid about "Karma Chameleon" and how the hit song has lived on as a "guilty pleasure" since its release in the '80s.
"The first time I sang it to the band, they all hated it," the Culture Club frontman told PEOPLE on Friday (June 26). "So, I had to almost strong-arm the track onto the album because we were going in a soulful director, and the boys, I think, preferred that. But me being me, I like to throw a spanner in the works."
The "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me" hitmaker admitted that he knew "Karma Chameleon" would become popular.
"I knew that song was going to be a hit," he revealed. "I mean, I was absolutely adamant it was going to be No. 1, even though I really had no experience to base it on. It was like a sort of guilty pleasure, that song."
Culture Club released the hit song as a single in 1983, which would ultimately reach the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1984. It also became the United Kingdom's biggest-selling single of 1983.