Boy George Opens Up About Surprising Legacy Of Culture Club’s Biggest Hit

By Will Mendelson

June 29, 2026

Dress Rehearsal Semi-Final One - 70th Eurovision Song Contest 2026
Photo: Christian Bruna / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Boy George got candid about "Karma Chameleon" and how the hit song has lived on as a "guilty pleasure" since its release in the '80s.

"The first time I sang it to the band, they all hated it," the Culture Club frontman told PEOPLE on Friday (June 26). "So, I had to almost strong-arm the track onto the album because we were going in a soulful director, and the boys, I think, preferred that. But me being me, I like to throw a spanner in the works."

The "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me" hitmaker admitted that he knew "Karma Chameleon" would become popular.

"I knew that song was going to be a hit," he revealed. "I mean, I was absolutely adamant it was going to be No. 1, even though I really had no experience to base it on. It was like a sort of guilty pleasure, that song."

Culture Club released the hit song as a single in 1983, which would ultimately reach the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1984. It also became the United Kingdom's biggest-selling single of 1983.

Culture ClubBoy George
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices