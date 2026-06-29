Drake Hosted Apology Parties For Janices Across North America

By iHeartRadio

June 29, 2026

Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event
Photo: Amy Sussman / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

With his Billboard Hot 100 hit "Janice STFU" topping the charts, Drake is extending an olive branch to those named Janice. The rapper announced on Thursday (June 25) that he will host exclusive parties for individuals named Janice in cities across North America, including New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, Toronto, and Houston. These events are set for Sunday (June 29) from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET.

Drake shared the news via his Instagram Story, inviting Janices to the gatherings. Each event requires attendees to present a government-issued ID confirming their name. The Toronto party will take place at Cactus Club, while Houston's event is scheduled for Drake’s Hollywood on Westheimer. Other venues include Mamo NYC in New York, Forte Di Marmi in Miami, and Delilah L.A. in Los Angeles.

The parties serve as a playful apology for the song, which humorously tells Janices to "pipe down." The track, part of Drake's ICEMAN album, spent two weeks at the top of the charts and marks his 14th No. 1 hit, surpassing Michael Jackson's record for the most No. 1s by a male solo artist.

The song's inspiration comes from Janice, a character in _The Sopranos_, and the track has sparked memes and jokes online. According to Billboard, producer Rogét Chahayed expressed excitement over the track's success, noting his love for the show and the full-circle moment it represents.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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