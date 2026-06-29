Foo Fighters Get A Surprise Drum Guest From Dave Grohl’s Family: Watch

All in the family!

Dave Grohl's daughter's boyfriend, Max Dawson, joined Foo Fighters at their show in Liverpool, England, for a surprise drum performance.

The Grammy-winning rock band invited Dawson, who is dating Grohl's daughter Harper, to join them onstage in honor of his 18th birthday to perform "Rope."

After the performance, Grohl called Dawson the "best f---ing dude in the world" before encouraging the crowd to sing "Happy Birthday" to him.

Foo Fighters released their twelfth studio album in April. Grohl joked recently about how he and his bandmates were forced to change the title of their album because of the hit film Wicked: For Good.

"You know what I wanted to call the record?" the rocker mused during a recent interview with Radio X. "I wanted to call the record 'For Good.' And then that 'Wicked' movie came out and I was so pissed," he joked. "So then I changed the title of the song ['Your Favorite Toy'], and it just became the title of the album."

Watch the clip below.