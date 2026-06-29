How Gracie Abrams Really Feels About Being Called A Nepo Baby

Gracie Abrams is fully aware of the "nepo baby" discourse.

During a recent appearance on the New York Times' Popcast podcast, the "Hit the Wall" singer, 26, shared her real thoughts on being considered a nepo baby and fully acknowledging the "privilege" that comes with having famous parents. Abrams' mother is Bad Robot Productions CEO Katie McGrath and her father is writer and director J.J. Abrams, per People.

"The nepo stuff is obviously in the discourse appropriately," she said. "I think about the privilege there, and it's like, I had a safety net, and that allowed me the ability to experiment and to concentrate, and I had the gift of time to dedicate to doing this thing I loved."

Of that privilege, Abrams noted that not only was it a big deal that she didn't grow up being "afraid financially" but her environment gave her deeper insight into the industry, so it makes sense to embrace the "jokes" and conversations.

"The specific household that I was born into, there is just this vocabulary that I'm so lucky to grow up with," she said. "So like, when I see people point that out, it's like, I get it, hard-core. The jokes and things, I understand the tone of the internet."

Elsewhere in the podcast, Abrams, who is preparing to drop her third studio album Daughter From Hell next month, opened up about writing a song for the record with her boyfriend Paul Mescal.

Daughter from Hell drops July 17.