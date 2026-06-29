Madonna is giving fans an exclusive first listen to CONFESSIONS II before its official release with a global, interactive event you can’t miss. The “iHeartRadio and TikTok LIVE Premiere with Madonna” will stream July 2 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT, offering early access to new music one day ahead of the album’s worldwide debut on July 3.

Fans can watch live via @tiktok, @madonna, and @iheartradio on TikTok, or listen across more than 200 iHeartRadio stations nationwide, merging digital streaming with the massive reach of broadcast radio. During the hour-long broadcast, Madonna will preview select tracks from CONFESSIONS II, giving audiences a rare early listen before the highly anticipated album officially drops.

The event is part of a growing trend in music launches—bringing fans into the moment in real time, rather than waiting for release day.

Special Guests Join the Live Conversation

Madonna won’t be alone. The live experience will feature:

Bob the Drag Queen , joining Madonna in conversation about the new music

, joining Madonna in conversation about the new music Stuart Price , acclaimed producer on the album

, acclaimed producer on the album Lola Leon (@lourdesleon), who collaborates with Madonna on the track “The Test”

Together, the group will discuss the creative process and share insights behind CONFESSIONS II while streaming to fans worldwide.

Fans Can Interact Live and Share “Confessions”

What makes this premiere stand out is its fully interactive format. Fans can participate in real time using TikTok features like:

Live polls

Fan Q&A

Custom “like” icons

On-screen callouts

In addition, fans can submit their own “confessions” ahead of the event through iHeartRadio’s Hit Nation digital station, using the talkback feature starting now through July 2. Selected submissions may be featured during the live broadcast. Support provided by Warner Records!

When and How to Watch & Listen

Fans can tune in to the “iHeartRadio and TikTok LIVE Premiere with Madonna” here: