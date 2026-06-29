Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's impending nuptials are gearing up to be the wedding of the decade, from a reported star-studded guest list of 1,000 guests that includes the likes of Ed Sheeran, Selena Gomez, Jack Antonoff and more to transforming New York City's Madison Square Garden into their own fairytale venue. Now, a new report claims that a legendary musician is set to perform on the big day.

Sources have told Page Six and Rolling Stone that Swift's longtime friend Stevie Nicks will not only attend her wedding to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end but also sing during the event. Nicks and Swift have performed together in the past, and the Fleetwood Mac alum even wrote a poem for Swift's 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department, per People. The Life of a Showgirl musician also showed her pal some love earlier this month when she was seen wearing a "Stevie Knicks" shirt while attending Game 4 of the NBA Finals at MSG.

Swift and Kelce, who announced their engagement in August 2025 after two years of dating, are reportedly set to tie the knot at MSG around the July 4 holiday. Permits have allegedly been filed for an intimate 100-person event on Thursday, July 2, rumored to be a rehearsal dinner, and a larger 1,000-person event on July 3. One invited guest recently revealed the strict rule the couple instituted for their big day.