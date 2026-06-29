Lions' CB Terrion Arnold Granted Bond In Tampa Hearing

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold has been granted a $1 million bond by a Florida judge in his felony kidnapping case. During a hearing on Monday (June 29), Chief Circuit Court Judge Christopher Sabella decided to release Arnold on bond, despite the prosecution's request to hold him without bail. The judge also opted not to require Arnold to wear an ankle GPS monitor, as it would conflict with NFL uniform regulations.

Arnold, 23, faces multiple charges, including kidnapping and robbery, stemming from an incident in February where he allegedly orchestrated the abduction and assault of three men. Prosecutors claim Arnold believed the victims had stolen luxury goods and cash from his Airbnb rental in Tampa. Although Arnold was not present during the alleged crimes, his co-defendants have implicated him in the planning.

The judge ruled that Arnold must remain at his Tallahassee home, except for work-related travel with the Lions, and surrender his passport within 48 hours. Sabella noted that while the charges are serious, the prosecution's case against Arnold is not yet strong enough to justify holding him without bond.

Arnold's defense team, led by attorney Harvey Steinberg, argues that there is insufficient evidence linking him to the crimes. Steinberg emphasized that Arnold did not direct or know about the actions of his associates. Denise White, CEO of EAG Sports Management, representing Arnold, stated that the judge's ruling indicates a lack of evidence against Arnold.

The case remains ongoing, with no future court dates set. The Lions have acknowledged Arnold's legal issues but have not commented further on his status with the team. Arnold, a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, was expected to play a significant role for the Lions this season.