The knockout stage has arrived, and the United States Men's National Team (USMNT) is one win away from advancing to the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

On Wednesday, July 1, the United States faces Bosnia and Herzegovina in a win-or-go-home Round of 32 matchup. Fans can follow every moment of the action with live match coverage on the free iHeartRadio app, making it easy to stay connected whether you're at home, commuting, traveling, or celebrating with friends.

How To Listen to USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Live

The easiest way to hear live coverage of the FIFA World Cup is on the free iHeartRadio app. With iHeartRadio, you can listen from virtually anywhere on your:

Smartphone

Tablet

Computer

Smart speaker

Connected car

Smart TV

Simply open the iHeartRadio app before kickoff to stream live World Cup coverage and follow every goal, save, and dramatic moment from the Round of 32.

USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Match Details

Match: United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Round: FIFA World Cup Round of 32

FIFA World Cup Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, July 1

Wednesday, July 1 Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT)

8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT) Venue: San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, California

How the Teams Reached the Knockout Stage

The United States earned the top spot in Group D after collecting six points with victories over Paraguay and Australia.Bosnia and Herzegovina advanced as one of the tournament's best third-place finishers out of Group C, earning four points to secure a place in the knockout rounds. Now, every match is single elimination, meaning the winner moves on and the loser's World Cup journey comes to an end.

What's Next for the USMNT?

If the United States defeats Bosnia and Herzegovina, they'll advance to the Round of 16, where they'll face the winner of Belgium vs. Senegal. With a spot in the quarterfinals on the line, every minute becomes even more important as the tournament intensifies.

Follow Every FIFA World Cup Match on iHeartRadio

The FIFA World Cup's knockout stage features the biggest matches of the tournament, and iHeartRadio lets you take the action wherever you go.Download or open the free iHeartRadio app to listen live as the United States begins its pursuit of a deep World Cup run against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32.