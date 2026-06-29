Malik Beasley Indicted on Sports Gambling Charges

NBA player Malik Beasley has been indicted on federal sports gambling charges, accused of participating in a scheme to manipulate game performances during the 2023-24 season. According to WXYZ, Beasley, along with former NBA player Edward Davis and four others, faces charges including wire fraud conspiracy, bribery in sports contests, and money laundering conspiracy.

Federal prosecutors allege that Beasley and Davis conspired to rig performances in games while Beasley was with the Milwaukee Bucks. The indictment claims Beasley received bribes to manipulate his play, enabling co-conspirators to place fraudulent bets. The indictment also accuses Beasley of accumulating significant gambling debts, which were allegedly reduced or paid off as part of the scheme.

Beasley's attorney, Steve Haney, confirmed to CBS Sports that Beasley plans to voluntarily surrender for arraignment in New York on Wednesday, July 1. Haney emphasized that the indictment is merely a charge and not evidence of guilt.

The charges against Beasley follow a broader investigation into illegal sports gambling involving several NBA figures. The case has highlighted concerns about the integrity of professional basketball and the impact of insider information on betting markets. The NBA has stated that it takes these allegations seriously and is committed to maintaining the integrity of the game.