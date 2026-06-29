Ms. Lauryn Hill received the prestigious Living Legend Icon Award at the BET Awards on Sunday (June 28) in Los Angeles. The award, sponsored by Sprite, recognizes pioneers who have mastered their craft and significantly impacted culture. The event took place at the Peacock Theater and was hosted by Druski.

Hill, known for her influential work in hip-hop, R&B, soul, and reggae, first gained fame as a member of The Fugees. Their 1996 album, *The Score*, featured hits like "Killing Me Softly" and "Ready or Not." In 1998, she released her debut solo album, *The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill*, which explored themes of love, faith, and Black womanhood. The album sold over ten million copies and reshaped the music industry's understanding of hip-hop and soul.

During her acceptance speech, Hill delivered an emotional and empowering message. She emphasized the importance of authenticity and staying true to oneself. Her words resonated with the audience, highlighting her continued influence in the music world.

The BET Awards, known as Culture's Biggest Night, celebrated Hill's legacy and her enduring influence on generations of artists. For more details on the event, visit BET's official website.