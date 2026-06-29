Noah Kahan Calls Out 'Disrespect' Of Fans Stealing Road Sign From Hometown

Noah Kahan is begging fans to stay respectful of the place he grew up.

The "Porch Light" singer shared a message on social media calling out the disrespectful behavior of some fans after the road sign for Alger Brook Road in his hometown of Strafford, Vermont, has been "repeatedly stolen," per NME. The location is mentioned in his song "The View Between Villages," from his 2022 album Stick Season.

"It is a total disrespect to the folks who live on that road and headache for the town to deal with," he said. "I used to live on Alger Brook. I hate that because I put the road name in a song that some people have taken that as an invitation to disrupt the lives of the hardworking and kind folks who frequent it."

The "Northern Attitude" musician apologized for those in the town who are dealing with the repeated theft and offered to pay for replacements. He concluded the message by reiterating his plea for fans to respect not just him and his family but the town he comes from.

"Again, to my fans: This community has grown much larger and for that reason I feel I should again remind you all about how deeply protective I am over my family's privacy, and of the sanctuary of where I am from," he said. "Please don't disturb these places or people."

Kahan kicked off his The Great Divide stadium tour earlier this month in support of his new album of the same name, which dropped April 24.