O.J. Simpson Excluded From New Highmark Stadium Honors

The Buffalo Bills have decided not to include former NFL running back O.J. Simpson on the Legend Wall at the new Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. This decision comes as the team prepares to open the new venue this summer. According to Bills CEO Pete Guelli, Simpson does not align with what the Bills family and stadium represent.

Simpson, who played nine seasons with the Bills, was once celebrated as a Pro Football Hall of Famer. He won the 1973 NFL MVP award and became the first player in NFL history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a season. However, his football achievements have been overshadowed by his legal troubles, including the infamous 1995 trial where he was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman. In 2008, Simpson was convicted of armed robbery and kidnapping in Las Vegas, serving nine years in prison before being released on parole in 2017.

The Bills have gradually distanced themselves from Simpson, who passed away from cancer in 2024. The new stadium, which features a Family Circle with illuminated plaques for honored players, will not display Simpson's name. The Bills are using this opportunity to reshape their historical displays, focusing on positive legacies.

The decision to exclude Simpson resolves months of uncertainty, as designers had prepared layouts both including and excluding him. Simpson was the first inductee to the Bills' original Wall of Fame in 1980, but recent controversies have led the team to make this significant change. The new Highmark Stadium will host its first regular-season game on Thursday, September 17, against the Detroit Lions.