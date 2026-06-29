Parents Charged With Murder After Son Dies At 255 Pounds

In Michigan, Damien and Jessica O'Brien face second-degree murder charges following the death of their seven-year-old son, Casper, who weighed 255 pounds at the time of his passing. Prosecutors allege that neglect over several years led to the boy's death on November 4, 2025.

First responders arrived at the family's Flint Township home after receiving a call about a child experiencing breathing difficulties. Casper was transported to Hurley Medical Center, where he died shortly after. An autopsy revealed that his death was caused by dilated cardiomyopathy, with morbid obesity as a contributing factor, according to USA Today.

In addition to murder, the O'Briens face charges of torture and child abuse. Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton stated that Casper was immobile and lacked proper medical care, living in unsafe conditions. Leyton told WKRG News 5 that the family had health insurance, yet Casper had only been to a doctor once and did not have a pediatrician. The couple's five-year-old daughter, also reportedly obese, is the subject of one of the child abuse charges.

The O'Briens are being held without bond and are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday (July 2). If convicted of second-degree murder, they could face life in prison under Michigan law. Leyton described the case as one of "cruel and extreme suffering" caused by parental neglect.