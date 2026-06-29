Pope Leo Prays For Venezuela After Earthquakes

Pope Leo XIV has expressed deep concern and solidarity with the people of Venezuela following devastating earthquakes that struck the nation last Wednesday (June 24). Speaking in Spanish during the Angelus prayer on Sunday (June 28) at the Vatican, the Pope offered prayers for the deceased, the injured, and those involved in rescue efforts.

The two powerful earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude, have resulted in over 1,400 deaths and more than 3,500 injuries. Rescue operations are ongoing as authorities fear the death toll may rise. The quakes have caused extensive damage, particularly in the coastal state of La Guaira, north of Caracas, where many buildings have collapsed.

Pope Leo has sent an initial donation of over 100,000 dollars to aid victims and their families. This aid, coordinated with the Apostolic Nuncio to Venezuela, Archbishop Alberto Ortega Martín, and the Archbishop of Caracas, Archbishop Raúl Biord Castillo, marks the beginning of the Vatican's assistance efforts. The Pope's contribution comes as Catholic communities across Venezuela open parish buildings to shelter displaced families and organize emergency aid through local Caritas networks.

Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez has declared a national state of disaster and emergency, describing La Guaira as a "disaster zone." Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello has advised residents to stay outdoors and away from damaged structures as engineers assess the stability of critical infrastructure.

The international community is responding with assistance, as search-and-rescue teams race against time to find survivors. The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) reports that 1.8 million people, including 680,000 children, are in need of humanitarian aid.

Pope Leo's appeal for international solidarity was echoed by 178 cardinals during a consistory in Rome. The Pope emphasized the importance of supporting Venezuela in this time of crisis, urging the global community to provide assistance and relief.