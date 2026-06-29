SCOTUS Rules On Trump's Executive Power To Fire Agency Members

By iHeartRadio

June 29, 2026

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Photo: SAUL LOEB / AFP / Getty Images

The Supreme Court issued rulings on two significant cases involving President Donald Trump's executive power to remove federal agency members on Monday (June 29). In a 5-4 decision, the court decided to allow Federal Reserve board member Lisa Cook to remain in her position while her legal challenge against President Trump's attempt to fire her proceeds. Trump had sought to remove Cook over allegations of mortgage fraud, but her lawyers argued he lacked the authority to do so. The court's decision not to pause the lower court's ruling means Cook can continue her duties for now.

In a separate case, the Supreme Court ruled that President Trump can remove Rebecca Kelly Slaughter from her position as a member of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). This ruling could set a precedent allowing the president to fire members of independent agencies that were previously protected by congressional statutes. The case, known as Trump v. Slaughter, challenged the FTC's removal protections established by the 1935 _Humphrey’s Executor v. United States_ decision. The court's decision to reverse and remand the case could significantly impact the separation of powers between the executive and legislative branches.

The rulings come amid ongoing debates over the scope of presidential power and the independence of federal agencies. Critics argue that expanding executive authority could undermine the checks and balances that are fundamental to the U.S. government system. As these cases continue to unfold, they will likely influence future discussions on the limits of presidential power.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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