U.S. And Iran Set To Meet Tuesday In Qatar For Talks

The United States and Iran have agreed to pause their attacks following a tense weekend in the Middle East. The escalation began with an Iranian drone strike on a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, prompting U.S. military retaliation. Over the weekend, Iran targeted U.S. allies in the Persian Gulf and asserted control over the Strait, warning that safe passage would only be guaranteed for vessels coordinating with its government.

According to Al Jazeera, the decision to halt attacks comes ahead of a meeting between U.S. and Iranian delegations in Qatar on Tuesday (June 30). The talks, originally planned for Switzerland, have been relocated to Qatar and will focus on the Strait of Hormuz rather than Iran's nuclear ambitions.

The situation has affected global oil markets, with Brent crude prices rising due to concerns over shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. Al Jazeera reported that the U.S. Senate passed a resolution requiring President Trump to halt military action against Iran or seek congressional approval for further actions.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi stated that no technical meetings with U.S. officials are planned in Qatar this week, though consultations with Qatar continue. The outcome of the upcoming talks remains uncertain, but the pause in hostilities offers a momentary reprieve in the escalating conflict.