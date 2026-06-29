Watch: Gene Simmons Reflects On Life At 76, KISS And Not 'Slowing Down’

Gene Simmons has no plans of slowing down.

The KISS rocker, 76, opened up about getting older on the Thursday (June 25) episode of Bill O'Reilly's We'll Do It Live.

"Use it or lose it," the music icon said of the aging process. "Get up every day and pump that heart. A lot of seniors just give up, it's over. But I think they're missing the point."

Simmons likened getting older to crossing the finish line in a race. "Don't you speed up instead of slowing down?" he mused. "If I see the finish line, I've only got two, three, a year left. You know, you speed, what are you going to do, sit on your thumb and wait to die?"



The legendary musician certainly has been staying busy this year. In May, Simmons revealed that KISS was back in the studio with new music for the first time in more than a decade. And in April, the group announced the return of their KISS Kruise, which will take place Nov. 13-15 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.



Watch the full episode below.