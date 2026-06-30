Archdiocese Of San Francisco Settles Abuse Claims For $395M

The Archdiocese of San Francisco has reached a landmark $395 million settlement with over 500 survivors of clergy sexual abuse. Announced on Monday (June 29), this settlement is one of the largest between the Catholic Church and abuse survivors. Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone will write a personal apology letter to each survivor as part of the agreement.

The settlement includes a comprehensive 14-point plan to enhance child safety and transparency within the church. The plan mandates the archdiocese to publicly release a list of clergy accused of abuse and prohibits confidentiality agreements that silence survivors. Additionally, an independent child protection consultant will have full access to church records to ensure compliance with these reforms.

The settlement follows the archdiocese's 2023 bankruptcy filing due to the influx of lawsuits under a California law allowing decades-old claims to be filed by December 2022. Attorney Jeff Anderson, representing the survivors, highlighted the significance of the settlement, stating, "I’ve never heard of anything quite as significant, as rigorous, as robust as what is being required of the Archdiocese of San Francisco."

Survivors, including Margie O'Driscoll, expressed hope that the settlement will bring about systemic change. O'Driscoll, who was abused nearly 50 years ago, remarked, "Today shame is gonna change sides." The survivors' committee, which spent three years negotiating the settlement, will oversee the equitable distribution of funds.

While some critics argue the settlement doesn't go far enough, Archbishop Cordileone expressed a commitment to healing and reconciliation, stating, "We accept full responsibility for what happened, and I sincerely apologize to all those who have been harmed."