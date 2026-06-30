Ariana Grande Makes 'Unfortunate' Changes To 'Eternal Sunshine' Tour

Ariana Grande is rescheduling some upcoming concerts to ensure she can put on the safest, best show possible for fans.

On Monday (June 29), the "We Can't Be Friends" singer announced on her Instagram Stories that three upcoming stops of her Eternal Sunshine tour, which kicked off earlier this month, have been rescheduled due to production issues and safety concerns, per People. Her concert set for July 12 at Barclays Center in New York City has been moved to July 14, while shows at TD Garden in Boston that were originally planned for July 23 and 24 are now being held July 23 and July 26, respectively.

"We are so sorry for these unfortunate scheduling changes," she wrote. "This was our best and safest option as these challenges with production have come to our attention."

Grande added that concert safety and protecting fans is of the "utmost" importance and she can't wait to see fans on the new dates. All tickets purchased for the original dates will be honored at the rescheduled shows.

"The utmost important thing to us all is safety, first and foremost, and also making sure you all see the show how it is intended to run," she said. "Thank you so much for your understanding and I cannot wait to see you."

All tickets purchased for the original dates will be honored at the rescheduled shows.