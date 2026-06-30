B-52s’ Festival Set Canceled Minutes Before Tornado Hit Venue

The B-52s had to cancel their set at a music festival in France on Saturday (June 27) due to severe storms, just minutes before they were slated to perform.

"First, there was lightning, then it was like a world wind hurricane force and heavy rain," singer Fred Schneider wrote on Facebook. "We felt terrible for the fans that waited in the heat all day for us to perform."

Scheider explained that the storm was so severe that it caused scaffolding to fall from the stage, destroying their equipment. Fortunately, "no one was hurt, thank goodness," he wrote.

The "Love Shack" hitmakers also took to Instagram to share a message with fans, apologizing for the last-minute cancellation at the Retro C Trop Music Fest.

"The storm made it impossible to continue, and the safety of our fans and everyone on site had to come first," the band captioned a photo of a lightning strike at the festival. "A huge thank you to our touring crew for their work and care in keeping everyone as safe as possible throughout an incredibly dangerous situation."

The rockers will perform in the U.S. this summer for a number of scheduled shows, beginning July 11.