It was a memorable night for Cardi B at the BET Awards, where the rap superstar delivered a standout performance and won Best Female Hip-Hop Artist.

The victory adds to an already impressive year for Cardi, whose latest project, Am I The Drama?, has produced several fan-favorite tracks and continued to solidify her place as one of hip-hop's biggest stars.

Following the awards show, Cardi kept the celebration going by hopping on a livestream to interact with fans. During the broadcast, she addressed the online reaction surrounding fellow rapper BIA, encouraging fans to ease up after a lyric aimed at BIA during her BET Awards performance sparked conversation.

The livestream also featured one of the night's most talked-about moments when Cardi enthusiastically sang along to Drake's viral hit Janice STFU. Smiling and reciting the lyrics, Cardi appeared to be enjoying one of the year's biggest songs alongside thousands of viewers.

Clips of the moment quickly spread across social media, with fans reacting to Cardi's energetic singalong and celebrating the crossover moment between two of hip-hop's biggest names. As "Janice STFU" continues to dominate playlists and online conversation, Cardi's livestream performance only added more buzz to the already massive hit.