Fatboy Slim Reveals Fear Of DJing Sober After Rehab: ‘I Was Paralyzed’

Fatboy Slim opened up about getting sober and what led him to quit alcohol.

The Grammy-winning DJ, born Norman Cook, revealed that he went to rehab in 2009 for an alcohol addiction.

"Addiction is such a weird disease and it's like a parasite, it protects its own," the "Praise You" musician told The Guardian on Saturday (June 27). "It knows that if you quit, it won't have anywhere to live anymore, so it will do things to you to keep you. I couldn't have done it without going to rehab. I needed someone to bash into my head for a month."

The Grammy winner admitted that returning to the DJ booth was difficult after quitting alcohol.

"For the first five shows, I was so paralyzed and rigid with fear, I couldn't dance, and I couldn't enjoy it," he candidly shared. "I was thinking, 'What are you actually doing? Why are you going to play that record next? And why are they going to react to it?'"

However, after playing for a "really excitable" crowd in Japan, the "Wonderful Night" hitmaker said that "everything sort of fitted into place."

Fatboy Slim is scheduled to perform select shows around the world this summer.