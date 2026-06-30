GOP Congressman Shares Depression Diagnosis After Absence

Republican Congressman Tom Kean of New Jersey revealed on Tuesday (June 30) that severe depression led to his extended absence from Congress. Kean, who had been away for nearly four months, explained to the House that he required a long-term hospital stay to address his mental health condition.

Kean's absence had left many in his party concerned, as he represents a crucial swing district. During his speech, Kean acknowledged that it was "not an easy speech to give," but he felt it was necessary to inform his constituents and colleagues about his situation. He emphasized the importance of seeking help, stating, "Asking for help is not a weakness, it is a strength."

House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed support for Kean, noting that the public would empathize with his situation. Johnson stated, "It's not an uncommon kind of condition and ailment that he's been fighting, and I think people resonate with it."

Kean's absence had sparked speculation about his political future, especially since he missed over 100 votes, including significant legislative matters. Despite this, Kean ran unopposed in the June primary and plans to seek reelection in the upcoming midterms. He will face Democrat Rebecca Bennett, who has criticized Kean's absence but also wished him well upon his return.

Kean's disclosure follows a trend of public figures speaking openly about mental health challenges, highlighting the prevalence and impact of depression. According to the American Psychiatric Association, nearly 3 in 10 adults have been diagnosed with depression at some point, and treatment is effective for most.

As Kean resumes his duties, he remains focused on representing his district and addressing the issues that matter to his constituents. His return marks a new chapter in his political career, as he continues to advocate for mental health awareness and support.