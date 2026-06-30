Harry Styles & Zoë Kravitz Talking 'Wedding Plans' Amid Busy Schedules

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are making the most of their time together amid their busy careers.

Days after the couple were seen cozying up on a summer picnic date a Hampstead Heath park in London, a source told People that they are soaking up the time they can spend together in between their own packed schedules. The "Aperture" singer, 32, has been performing live for fans on his Together, Together residency tour, while the Big Little Lies actress, 37, will be "shooting a project this summer" and "supporting" her beau on tour when she can.

"Zoë and Harry work so great together as a couple. This is the happiest his friends have ever seen him," the source said, adding, "Zoë is so supportive of him and every time both of them are free, they spend as much time together as possible."

The couple, who have been linked since August 2025 and first sparked engagement rumors in April, have also reportedly been planning their future nuptials, with the source claiming Styles and Kravitz have "talked wedding plans" in their free time as well. While neither have spoken on the news, People previously confirmed their engagement, and Kravitz has been seen wearing a massive diamond ring for months.