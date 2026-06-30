Kids Online Safety Legislation Passes House

Bipartisan legislation aimed at enhancing online safety for children passed the House on Monday (June 29) with a vote of 267-117. The Kids Internet and Digital Safety Act, also known as the KIDS Act, now heads to the Senate. This legislation proposes new safety features, parental controls, and age verification requirements for certain websites. However, it does not include the "duty of care" provision present in a competing Senate bill, which would have mandated platforms to take more responsibility for preventing harm to minors.

The bill, which was passed under a fast-track procedure requiring a two-thirds majority, was amended last week by the House Energy and Commerce Committee. It combines elements from 12 different bills and introduces measures to address threats such as physical violence, sexual exploitation, and drug sales online. The legislation also includes data privacy protections for minors and establishes a federal registry of data brokers.

Energy and Commerce Chair Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., described the bill as "a step forward in establishing meaningful safeguards." However, some senators and advocacy groups have criticized the bill for lacking the "duty of care" provision, which they argue is essential for holding social media platforms accountable for harms to minors.

Senator Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., a proponent of the Senate version of the bill, expressed concerns about the House's omission of the duty of care. She emphasized the need for a strong federal standard to ensure tech companies prioritize children's safety over profits.

The bill's passage in the House marks a significant milestone, but its future in the Senate remains uncertain. The Senate Commerce Committee, chaired by Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has yet to set a date for markup. Blackburn and other senators continue to advocate for the inclusion of stronger protections in the final legislation.