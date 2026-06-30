LE SSERAFIM Joins The Massive 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival Lineup

The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One has officially expanded its lineup with the addition of global K-pop sensation LE SSERAFIM, adding even more international star power to one of the biggest live music events of the year.

Produced by iHeartMedia, the festival will return to the iconic T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, September 18 and Saturday, September 19, 2026, bringing together some of the most influential artists across pop, hip-hop, country, rock, and K-pop.

2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival Lineup

This year’s stacked lineup includes:

BTS

Benson Boone

Cardi B

Goo Goo Dolls

Kenny Chesney

Lainey Wilson

LE SSERAFIM

Major Lazer

Muse

Snoop Dogg

Weezer

Zara Larsson

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the festival is known for surprise collaborations, exclusive performances, and once-in-a-lifetime onstage moments that bring multiple genres together under one roof.

How to Watch & Listen

Fans who can’t attend in person can still experience the festival in real time. Each night will be broadcast live across more than 150 iHeartMedia radio markets nationwide, making it one of the largest simultaneous music broadcasts in the U.S. In addition, the full festival will be available via livestream on Disney+ and Hulu, giving subscribers front-row access from anywhere.

Tickets and Venue Details

Tickets for the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival are available now through AXS.com, the official ticketing partner for the event.

Location: T-Mobile Arena 3780 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89109