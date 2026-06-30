LeBron James Will Not Return To Lakers

By iHeartRadio

June 30, 2026

Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets - Game Six
Photo: Kenneth Richmond / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

LeBron James will not be returning to the Los Angeles Lakers for the upcoming NBA season, according to his agent. The announcement comes ahead of the start of free agency, marking a significant shift for the Lakers and the NBA. The 41-year-old superstar, who has played 23 seasons in the league, averaged just under 21 points per game last season and participated in 60 games.

James, a four-time MVP, spent eight seasons with the Lakers and led them to a championship in 2020. His departure leaves a notable gap in the Lakers' lineup as they prepare for the new season. According to ESPN, James' agent has stated that numerous teams have expressed interest in signing him for the next season.

The decision not to return to the Lakers comes as the NBA enters a busy free agency period, with teams looking to make strategic roster changes. The Lakers had previously stated they would give James the time and space needed to decide his future, as reported by Yahoo Sports. The team will now need to focus on rebuilding and making key acquisitions to fill the void left by James' departure.

As the free agency period unfolds, it remains to be seen which team James will join, but his decision is expected to have a significant impact on the league's landscape.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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