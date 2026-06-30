Metallica Gives $26,000 Donation To Cardiff Foodbank Amid Supply Shortages

Metallica donated more than $26,000 to Cardiff Foodbank after performing at the Welsh city's Principality Stadium on Sunday (June 28).

"We're thrilled to share that Metallica, who played in Cardiff last night, are donating to Cardiff foodbank," the organization wrote on Instagram. "This timely donation will help replenish our warehouse and could support around 1,000 people, the equivalent of 9,000 meals."

Cardiff Foodbank CEO Rachel Biggs revealed how the generous donation from the iconic metal band will help those in need.

"It's an incredible amount of money which will make such a difference and replenish our empty shelves," she told the BBC.

Earlier this month, the foodbank took to Instagram to share that their warehouse was "so empty."

"We have never seen our warehouse so empty, and now, for the first time ever, we're out of crucial items," the organization admitted.

In 2024, Taylor Swift made her own donation to Cardiff Foodbank after she performed at Principality Stadium, as part of her iconic "Eras Tour."