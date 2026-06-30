SCOTUS Rejects Trump's Bid To End Birthright Citizenship

The Supreme Court has struck down President Donald Trump's attempt to end birthright citizenship, ruling that his executive order was unlawful. This decision reaffirms the 14th Amendment's guarantee that anyone born in the United States is an American citizen. The case, known as _Trump v. Barbara_, originated from a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in New Hampshire last year.

The ACLU, along with several other organizations, argued that Trump's executive order violated the Constitution and longstanding Supreme Court precedent. The executive order sought to dismantle birthright citizenship, a principle enshrined in the 14th Amendment, which states that all individuals born in the U.S. are citizens. According to the ACLU, the order would have denied citizenship to children born in the U.S., creating a permanent underclass.

The Supreme Court's decision was anticipated by the end of June, and it has now reaffirmed the principle that no politician can decide who is worthy of citizenship among those born in the country. Cecillia Wang, ACLU national legal director, expressed confidence that the executive order would be struck down, emphasizing the importance of protecting the rights of all children born in the U.S.

The ruling is a significant victory for the ACLU and other advocacy groups, who argued that the executive order was an unlawful attempt to rewrite the Constitution. Aarti Kohli, executive director at Asian Law Caucus, highlighted the personal significance of birthright citizenship for Asian Americans, noting its historical importance in cases like _United States v. Wong Kim Ark_.

The decision upholds a century-old legal principle and reinforces the idea that birthright citizenship is a cornerstone of American democracy. As Amb. Norm Eisen (ret.), co-founder of Democracy Defenders Fund, stated, "An attack on this indisputable right is an assault on the Constitution itself." This ruling ensures that the fundamental American guarantee that every child born in the country is equal remains intact.