SCOTUS Upholds State Bans On Transgender Athletes

By iHeartRadio

June 30, 2026

Supreme Court Releases Opinions
Photo: Tom Brenner / Getty Images News / Getty Images

The Supreme Court has upheld bans on transgender athletes in girls' and women's sports in Idaho and West Virginia. The decision, announced on Tuesday (June 30), supports state laws that prevent transgender women and girls from competing on female sports teams. The court ruled that these laws do not violate Title IX, which prohibits sex discrimination in federally funded educational programs, nor the 14th Amendment's equal protection clause.

In the case of Idaho, the law was challenged by Lindsay Hecox, a transgender woman who sought to compete on Boise State University's women's teams. Meanwhile, West Virginia's case involved Heather Jackson, the mother of B.P.J., a transgender high school student. Both argued that the bans violated their rights under the 14th Amendment and Title IX.

The Supreme Court's decision comes amid a national debate over transgender athletes' participation in sports. Currently, more than two dozen states have enacted similar bans. Justice Brett Kavanaugh emphasized the importance of sports for women and girls, stating that "no student-athlete on either side of the issue deserves to be ostracized or vilified."

Critics, including the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Lambda Legal, argued that these bans are discriminatory and harmful to transgender youth. They contend that the laws send a message of exclusion and stigmatization. Despite these concerns, the Supreme Court's ruling allows states to continue enforcing these bans.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices