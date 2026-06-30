Supreme Court To Rule On AR-15 Bans

The Supreme Court is set to decide whether bans on AR-15 rifles and similar firearms violate the Second Amendment. The justices will hear cases challenging bans in Connecticut and Chicago during their next term. This decision will impact laws in about ten states.

At the heart of the case is whether AR-15s qualify as "arms" that Americans have a constitutional right to own. The National Shooting Sports Foundation reports that 32 million modern sporting rifles are in circulation nationwide. The Connecticut law was enacted after the tragic Sandy Hook Elementary shooting in 2012, where an AR-15 was used.

According to the Associated Press, the Supreme Court has previously expanded gun rights, and this case will test those boundaries. Gun rights groups argue that banning semiautomatic rifles is unconstitutional, citing their widespread legal ownership.

The court's decision will not only affect existing laws but could also influence future legislation. The arguments are expected to be heard in the fall, with a decision likely to follow. This case is the latest in a series of high-profile disputes over gun rights to reach the court.