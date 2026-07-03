76ers Aim To Sign LeBron James After Jaylen Brown Trade

The Philadelphia 76ers are making bold moves in the NBA offseason, as they reportedly seek to sign LeBron James. According to ESPN, the 76ers are trying to attract the 41-year-old unrestricted free agent to Philadelphia following his departure from the Los Angeles Lakers.

This news comes just one day after the 76ers completed a significant trade, acquiring 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics. In exchange, Philadelphia sent veteran wing Paul George and multiple draft picks to Boston. Brown, who averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists last season, is expected to bolster the 76ers' lineup alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

James, who is contemplating his next career move, is also being pursued by the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Miami Heat. The 76ers can currently offer James the veteran minimum salary of approximately $3.9 million, which is less than what other teams might offer. However, the recent addition of Brown and a free agency agreement with Anfernee Simons could make Philadelphia an appealing destination for James, who seeks both happiness and a strong chance to win.

The 76ers' recent moves have significantly improved their prospects. As reported by ESPN, the team’s odds of winning the NBA Finals have improved from 60-1 to 22-1 following the trade. Meanwhile, the Celtics, who have been a dominant force in recent years, now face uncertainty as they adjust to the loss of Brown.

Philadelphia's efforts to sign James highlight their ambition to become a formidable contender in the upcoming season. As the free agency period unfolds, the 76ers remain a team to watch in the race to secure one of the NBA's greatest players.