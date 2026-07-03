Ally Of Gavin Newsom Was FBI Mole

A recent report reveals that the FBI had a mole within California Governor Gavin Newsom's political circle as early as 2024. According to the New York Post, Democratic insider and lobbyist Alexis Podesta secretly recorded conversations during a criminal probe that led to the downfall of Newsom's former chief of staff, Dana Williamson. Williamson pleaded guilty to federal fraud and tax charges in May.

Podesta, who was appointed by Newsom to the State Compensation Insurance Fund in 2020, remains in her position. The investigation has expanded to include Newsom and his wife, focusing on Jennifer Siebel Newsom's tax filings and the operations of her nonprofit organizations. The CalMatters reports that Williamson and her co-conspirators funneled $225,000 from a dormant campaign account belonging to former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

The investigation has sparked public skepticism about Newsom's administration. Assemblymember Josh Hoover expressed concerns about the administration's integrity, while Newsom accused former President Trump of directing the Justice Department to investigate him as political retaliation.

Podesta has not been charged with any crime, but her attorney confirmed her cooperation with federal investigators. The governor's office declined to comment on Podesta's involvement, citing it as a personnel matter. The investigation continues to unfold, with potential implications for Newsom's political future.