Braves Sign Former MVP Andrew McCutchen

The Atlanta Braves have signed veteran outfielder Andrew McCutchen to a minor-league deal, adding depth to their roster. The 39-year-old, a former National League MVP and five-time All-Star, will report to Triple-A Gwinnett. McCutchen began the season with the Texas Rangers but was released in late May after batting .192 in 37 games.

The Braves hope McCutchen can provide leadership and experience alongside 40-year-old first baseman Carlos Santana, who also signed a minor-league contract. McCutchen's signing comes as the Braves make adjustments to their roster, including bullpen changes and player assignments.

Sports Illustrated reports that McCutchen will initially join the Florida Complex League (FCL) Braves before potentially moving to Triple-A. The Braves' management is looking for veteran presence and stability as they navigate a challenging season.

McCutchen's addition reflects the Braves' strategy to bolster their lineup with experienced players who can contribute both on and off the field. As the team continues to adjust its roster, McCutchen's performance in the minor leagues will determine his future role with the Braves.