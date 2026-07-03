Celebrity Who Officiated Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding Revealed
By Sarah Tate
July 4, 2026
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are finally married, and they brought in one of their famous friends to help make it official.
A representative for Swift confirmed that she and Kelce tied the knot on Friday (July 3) in a star-studded wedding ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City, per CNN.
According to a press release shared with People, the "Love Story" musician and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, both 36, enlisted their friend and Happy Gilmore actor Adam Sandler as their officiant for the big day. Sandler and Kelce both starred in the 2025 movie Happy Gilmore 2.
When it came to the wedding party, Swift and Kelce chose a non-traditional path. Instead of having bridesmaids and groomsmen, Swift's brother Austin Swift served as her Man of Honor while Kelce's brother Jason Kelce was his Best Man.
The newlyweds reportedly said "I do" in front of 1,000 guests that included Ed Sheeran, Jack Antonoff, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Dakota Johnson, mgk, George Kittle and many more. However, for those not invited to the wedding, they received a special announcement of the happy news from the couple themselves, who revealed they were officially married on electronic signs outside of MSG displaying the message "JUST&T MARRIED!"
Swift and Kelce announced their engagement after two years of dating on Instagram on August 26, 2025, after two years of dating. The Life of a Showgirl singer shared photos of the romantic garden proposal as well as close-up shots of her diamond engagement ring alongside the caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."