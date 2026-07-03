Celebrity Who Officiated Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding Revealed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are finally married, and they brought in one of their famous friends to help make it official.

A representative for Swift confirmed that she and Kelce tied the knot on Friday (July 3) in a star-studded wedding ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City, per CNN.

According to a press release shared with People, the "Love Story" musician and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, both 36, enlisted their friend and Happy Gilmore actor Adam Sandler as their officiant for the big day. Sandler and Kelce both starred in the 2025 movie Happy Gilmore 2.