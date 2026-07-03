DHS Report: Secret Service Missed Key Threats At Trump Rally

A recent report from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) inspector general highlights significant security lapses by the U.S. Secret Service during an assassination attempt on President Donald Trump at a July 2024 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The report details how shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks managed to kill a spectator and injure others due to missed opportunities by the Secret Service to prevent the attack.

The DHS report reveals that the Secret Service failed to secure the event perimeter, neglected to block the shooter's line of sight from a nearby rooftop, and did not detect a drone used by Crooks to scout the rally stage. Communication failures between the Secret Service and local law enforcement further exacerbated the situation, with over 100 radio transmissions about the gunman going unheard by the Secret Service, according to Yahoo News.

The report also highlights that the Secret Service's counter-drone system malfunctioned, allowing Crooks to fly his drone undetected. Additionally, a Secret Service counter-drone operator was reportedly searching online for the shooter's rooftop location as shots were fired, as reported by the New York Post.

Despite identifying the American Glass Research International building as a line-of-sight vulnerability, the Secret Service did not ensure the view was obstructed. Trump's campaign staff reportedly rejected the idea of using trucks to block the view, fearing it would interfere with press photographs.

The Secret Service has acknowledged the report's findings and stated that they have implemented changes to address the identified issues. The DHS report recommends enhanced communication protocols, improved counter-drone training, and formal documentation of security vulnerabilities to prevent similar incidents in the future.