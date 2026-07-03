Fast-Moving Wildfire Near Denver Forces Thousands To Evacuate

A fast-moving wildfire southwest of Denver forced thousands of people to evacuate and destroyed more than 160 structures by Friday (July 3), as shifting winds pushed flames across Pueblo and Custer counties in Colorado. The Aspen Acres fire, which began earlier this week, has grown rapidly due to months of dry weather and a record lack of snow over the past winter, fueling dangerous conditions in the region.

By Friday, the wildfire had expanded overnight by 17 square miles, reaching nearly 105 square miles in total with zero containment. Emergency officials ordered the full evacuation of Colorado City, a community of approximately 2,200 residents, as well as the towns of Beulah, Rye, and San Isabel. The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office coordinated the evacuation orders as the fire continued to threaten homes and businesses.

Fire crews have been using water from the Pueblo Reservoir to battle the blaze, while about 50 National Guard soldiers were deployed Friday to help staff road checkpoints in both counties and assist State Park Rangers in keeping boaters clear of water-scooping operations. The Aspen Acres fire is one of about 40 uncontained large wildfires currently burning across the western United States.

Nearby, the Snyder Fire on the Colorado-Utah border was about 65% contained after a tragic incident last weekend where three Helitack team members died and two others were injured while fighting the flames. Other fires, like the Cottonwood and Babylon fires in Utah, continue to grow, further straining firefighting resources throughout the region.

Officials have not yet provided a timeline for when evacuees can return or when the Aspen Acres fire might be contained, as firefighters work around the clock to bring the blaze under control and prevent further destruction.